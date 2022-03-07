Fluent (FLNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLNT stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Fluent alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 103.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.