Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in February

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the January 31st total of 266,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, downgraded shares of Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Flower One alerts:

FLOOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 823,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,056. Flower One has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.