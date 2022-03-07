Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in February

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the January 31st total of 266,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, downgraded shares of Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
FLOOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 823,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,056. Flower One has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
