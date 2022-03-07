FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $171.39

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$171.39 and last traded at C$171.94, with a volume of 96491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$179.56.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$226.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$204.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$227.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 46.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

