FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $141.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.54. FirstService has a 52-week low of $134.35 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on FSV shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstService by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

