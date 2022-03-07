First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 400,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,133. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.64.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

