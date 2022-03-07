First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 50.7% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 896,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after buying an additional 180,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.