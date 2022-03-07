First Hawaiian Bank Sells 660 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.94.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $283.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $279.12 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

