First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 28,050 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,580,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $29.19 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

