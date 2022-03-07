First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 37.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $16,403,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 472.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.35.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.