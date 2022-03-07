First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 23,566 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.
BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($76.40) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
