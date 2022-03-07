First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 434 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,178,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 356,777 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 518,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $77.27 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.90.

