First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBNC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.20. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

