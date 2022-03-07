Financial Contrast: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

This table compares Delcath Systems and Nuvectra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 38.81 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -1.72 Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuvectra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and Nuvectra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 297.60%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nuvectra (Get Rating)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.