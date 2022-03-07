Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in February

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLMMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $12.97. 31,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Filo Mining has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $13.21.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.