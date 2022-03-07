FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

FibroGen stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The business’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2,622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in FibroGen by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,272,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

