Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $187.70 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total transaction of $13,073,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,845,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

