FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $313.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.65.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $9.01 on Wednesday, hitting $205.53. 94,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.45. FedEx has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

