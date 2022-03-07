Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,682,502. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

