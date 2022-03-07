extraDNA Hits Market Cap of $144,708.18 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $144,708.18 and approximately $5,820.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.58 or 0.99947256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00072116 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00223228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00137540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00261778 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001431 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031036 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

