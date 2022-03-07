Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,543,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $200.89 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.13.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

