Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

