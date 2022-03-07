Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,474,555 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $43,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

BLV opened at $95.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

