Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 402,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,936,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,677,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,264,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $198.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.38 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

