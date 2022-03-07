Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 605.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,625 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $38,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SEA by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $94.61 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

