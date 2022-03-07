Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $28.55 Million Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 611,156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $28,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of UEC opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.