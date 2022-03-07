Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11.92 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $224.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.60 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

