Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 43,588 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $150.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $265.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

