Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €24.98 ($28.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.05. Evotec has a 52 week low of €23.26 ($26.13) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($51.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

