Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.47 ($37.61).

FRA EVK opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.15. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

