Evercore ISI Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $565.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $560.00 to $565.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.82.

NASDAQ COST opened at $525.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $4,467,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

