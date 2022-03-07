Ethereum Gold Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $204,855.40 and approximately $22.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 542.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

