Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $74,742.17 and approximately $1,804.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.12 or 0.06627168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00069363 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

