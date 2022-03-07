ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,369,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,280,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,638,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 416.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $21.55 on Monday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

