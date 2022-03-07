Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,683. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after acquiring an additional 443,871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,915,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 210,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

