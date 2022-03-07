ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of ERYP stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

