Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

TSE:GDI opened at C$54.15 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$43.75 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.97.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.