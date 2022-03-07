Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Raised to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

