Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $38.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $800.18. 1,420,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,189,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.59 billion, a PE ratio of 171.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $952.53 and its 200-day moving average is $927.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

