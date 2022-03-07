Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,675 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 492,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 54,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,800. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76.

