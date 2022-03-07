Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

NYSEARCA PULS remained flat at $$49.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,972. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

