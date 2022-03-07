Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,115 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

BOCT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.30. 11,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,967. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53.

