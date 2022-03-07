Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,175 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,829,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14,845.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 556,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 553,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 493,957 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of QQQM stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.20. 89,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,003. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $167.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.57.
