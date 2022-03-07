Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 195 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $40.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $559.89. 166,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.03 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $947.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,288.59. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

