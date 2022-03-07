EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.580-$2.660 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $540.70.

EPAM traded down $14.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,773,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,428,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

