EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $355.00 at Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $540.70.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM opened at $198.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.44. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.