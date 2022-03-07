Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) PT Raised to $85.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. 4,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,165. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -106.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

