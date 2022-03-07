Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $39.26 on Monday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $472.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.50%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

