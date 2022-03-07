Entain (LON:ENT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($34.48) to GBX 2,590 ($34.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.05) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($29.05).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,439.50 ($19.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,648.72. The stock has a market cap of £8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 61.37. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.54).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

