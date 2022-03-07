Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $439,485.09

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $439,485.09 and $193,460.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00221433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011259 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002986 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

