Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Up 50.4% in February

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 797,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Enfusion stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

