Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Up 50.4% in February

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 797,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of Enfusion stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.
About Enfusion (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.